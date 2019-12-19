Seven school sign up to participate in school gardening program. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday seven primary schools signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the school gardening program hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT). By this gesture, the ministry intends to bring about the awareness of health benefits in agriculture and by extension, gardening. What better way to accomplish this than by starting with our youngsters through the primary schools. School gardens are a great way to get children to learn about the many benefits of agriculture. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) encourages and supports countries to promote school

