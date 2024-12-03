Shooting Incident Under Investigation on Fan Coral Road, Beacon Hill. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred earlier today on Fan Coral Road in Beacon Hill. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Central Dispatch received the first report of an armed confrontation at a private residence.

Preliminary investigations indicate that an armed intruder on his property confronted a male resident. During the altercation, the resident and his dog attempted to defend themselves. The confrontation escalated, resulting in both the resident and his dog being shot.

The male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was treated on-site before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care. The dog, who suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, was later attended to by a veterinarian.

It is believed that the resident, in self-defense, injured the suspect with a machete during the incident. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene with injuries.

Detectives and forensic officers are actively investigating the case. The police urge anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward. Assistance from the public could be crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

If you have any information, please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force 1 721-542-2222 or the tipline at 9300

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46545-shooting-incident-under-investigation-on-fan-coral-road-beacon-hill.html