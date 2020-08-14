SINT MAARTEN ANTI-POVERTY PLATFORM / ST MAARTEN CONSUMERS COALITION Press Conference Thursday August 13, 2020 | SMN News

Topic 1. SMAPP: COM addresses Dutch government without dialogue and consensus with WICLU
Topic 2. SMCC : 75 years non-compliance of the Netherlands, what about the coming 7 years?
Topic 3. SMCC : Not only consumer rights, but also political, economic, social and cultural rights
Topic 4: SMAPP: Proposal WICLU for a MOU with COM and the political parties in Parliament
The Council of Ministers has sent two letters to State Secretary Knops with the position of the Council of Ministers of St Maarten
To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35417-sint-maarten-anti-poverty-platform-st-maarten-consumers-coalition-press-conference-thursday-august-13-2020.html
