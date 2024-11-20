Sint Maarten Police Force Intensifies Actions Against Illegal Parking in Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has stepped up its enforcement efforts to address illegal parking, particularly in prohibited areas such as sidewalks and roadways near the police station in Philipsburg. This initiative is part of the police’s action plan to mitigate chaos and improve traffic flow during the busy holiday season in the Philipsburg area.

