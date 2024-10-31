SMMC hosts successful Breast Cancer in the Caribbean Symposium. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center recently hosted the first-ever Breast Cancer in the Caribbean Symposium (BCCS). The accredited symposium, which saw over 100 attendees ranging from medical specialists and nurses to healthcare stakeholders such as insurance companies and government officials, was held at the American University of the Caribbean in Cupecoy and featured 17 international speakers from Aruba, Belgium, Curacao, Ireland, the Netherlands, and St. Maarten. Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Honorable Minister of VSA Veronica Jansen-Webster were present to officially open the inaugural symposium.

A highlight of the symposium was the presentation of the latest data on breast cancer trends, treatments, and patient care strategies. In addition, speakers presented on topics such as the role of the general practitioner in breast cancer care, small population screening programs, non-surgical breast cancer treatments, cardiac screenings, limitations of mammography, breast ultrasound imaging, breast reconstruction, the neurocognitive effects of breast cancer and the future of screening with the integration of artificial intelligence technologies. The audience engaged with the data and fostered meaningful conversations on how patients can be supported further through the streamlining of breast cancer care on St. Maarten, the region and beyond.

