SMMC suspends patient visiting hours. | SMN News

SMMC suspends patient visiting hours.

CAY HILL: In the interest of public health and in an effort to be proactive in minimizing the transmission of the virus, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is suspending all patient visiting hours from Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 until further notice.

“Patient visiting hours were already scaled down to from 3 to 1.5 hours a day since March 16th, however with the developing COVID-19 situation at the moment, as an extra precautionary measure, we deem it best to suspend all patient visiting hours until further notice”, stated SMMC Medical Director and Chairman

