Solemn Plenary session for the Opening of the New Parliamentary Year 2020-2021 | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Solemn Plenary Public Session on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.

The agenda point is:

Opening of Parliamentary Year 2020-2021 by the Chairperson of the Parliament of Sint Maarten with a speech by His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten

A Parliamentary year is opened on the second Tuesday of September or at an earlier date to be laid down by national ordinance with a discourse by or on behalf of the Governor, expounding on the policy

