Soualiga Market Construction delayed; pilot project being worked on. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The construction for the Soualiga Market that began in September has once again been delayed.

Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger Marten announced on Wednesday that during the excavation phase, the contractors encountered unexpected soil quality issues that required foundation design adjustments.

Heyliger Marten said the Ministry of VROMI is currently reviewing the adjustments. Once the final permitting process is complete, construction will resume. The Ministry anticipates this will take another week or two before it is completed.

The Minister said that although the project has encountered several setbacks, construction will proceed during the peak tourist season.

She said the Ministry understands the potential impact on vendors, given their distance from the town and visitors' challenges in accessing them during this phase.

To address the setback, the Ministry is actively exploring solutions to provide the necessary support.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46456-soualiga-market-construction-delayed-pilot-project-being-worked-on.html