St. Maarten registered one more positive COVID -19 case. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek announced on Wednesday during the Council of Ministers Council press briefing that one more person was tested positive for COVID-19. Panneflek said that the person was referred by their house doctor for testing. Panneflek said that the person that has been tested positive did not travel recently and has not been in COVID-19 patients.

The Minister called on everyone to maintain the social distancing guidelines established by healthcare officials, he said persons should continue wearing masks and sanitize as often as possible. The

