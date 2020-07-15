St. Maarten will get the 3rd tranche for SSRP support. | SMN News

~ 12.5% salary cuts will be across board.~

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten’s finance Minister Ardwell Irion said on Wednesday that St. Maarten will receive the NAF23M as the third tranche for the SSRP support. Irion said that St. Maarten has met all the conditions required by the Dutch Government for SSRP support. He said just recently the CFT confirmed that St. Maarten has done what is asked of them and they were requested to send all decisions taken by the Council of Ministers with regards to SSRP to the CFT.

The Dutch Government has asked that St. Maarten

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35173-st-maarten-will-get-the-3rd-tranche-for-ssrp-support.html