St. Maarten Youth Council Association Reopens SMOYA Nominations for 2025. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Youth Council Association is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2025 St. Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA). Under this year’s theme, “Moving Forward to Rise Together,” the awards aim to recognize and honor young people between the ages of 12 and 25 who exemplify the best qualities of St. Maarten’s youth. Originally launched in 2005, SMOYA has celebrated the achievements of many remarkable young individuals. After a brief hiatus, the awards made a triumphant return in January 2024, featuring 25 inspiring nominees.

