St. Maarten’s Emergency Medical Services Established Working Protocol with Mein Schiff cruise ship’s & Carnival cruise line. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Recently, St. Maarten’s Emergency Services shared their established working protocols with the management of TUI Cruises, which also includes the cruise ship Mein Schiff from Germany, during a visit with the senior doctor Prof. Dr. Reinhard Friedl onboard, who is responsible for all physicians employed with TUI cruises.

This visit symbolizes our joint commitment to further improving our working relations between St. Maarten Emergency Services and the cruise lines in the best interest of our patients.

The ship visit was made possible by Dr Stefan Luhrs, volunteer doctor of the Bjorn Steiger Foundation, and accompanied by Mr. Pierre Steiger, President of the foundation; Mr.Christof Chwojka; Mr. Silvanico Paulette, Senior Fire Officer; Ms. Iesha Harrigan, Office of Disaster Management and Mr. Cylred Richardson, Head of the Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor.

