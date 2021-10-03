St. Martin poet Faizah opens New York’s Pace University literary fest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- “Have book will travel!” is a Facebook saying by House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP). And news of Faizah’s new book has already landed her a lit fest invitation, said HNP’s Lasana M. Sekou.

Faizah Tabasamu (Rochelle Ward) is a guest poet at New York’s Pace University Butterfly Clips Festival on October 11, 2021.

The St. Maarten Academy teacher and the island’s newest published writer will open the literary festival at 7 pm, reading poems from Tangle, her debut book. The lit fest runs until October 15, in virtual and venue formats.

Faizah will also be interviewed, and she ...



...



