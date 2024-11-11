St. Martin’s Day Message from MP Roseburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:– On this St. Martin's Day, let us come together not just to celebrate but to honor the strength and unity that define us. We are, and always will be, one island — one people, one heart, our beloved Soualiga. Though we may have the French and Dutch sides, our shared heritage, history, and love for this land bind us far more powerfully than any border could. United we stand, and this unity strengthens us, guides us, and carries us forward into a brighter future.

