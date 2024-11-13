State Secretary Zsolt Szabó visits St. Maarten and St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

State Secretary for Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabó, is visiting St. Maarten and St. Eustatius from the 13 to 17 November 2024. During this visit, the State Secretary will, among other things, attend the opening of the renovated airport on St. Maarten. He will also attend the Statia Day celebrations on 16 November.

