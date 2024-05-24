STB & SHTA Call on Local Population to Seize Summer Deals. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) in collaboration with the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) are thrilled to announce the official launch of the ‘Summer Starts in St. Maarten’ campaign from May 23 until August 31, 2024. As St. Maarten gears up for an unforgettable season of sun-kissed adventure and vibrant festivities, the local population is encouraged to join in on making this summer truly extraordinary.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45249-stb-shta-call-on-local-population-to-seize-summer-deals.html