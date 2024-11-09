Suspect Arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police have arrested one suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a Jewelry Store on Front Street.

Central police dispatch received the first call at about 02.10 pm about the ongoing robbery. Several officers spotted two suspects on a black and red scooter who attempted to flee the scene.

An officer started a chase, and one of the suspects was apprehended. He was brought to the police station, where he is being held pending further investigation. Police are still searching for the second suspect. The scooter was also confiscated. This investigation is currently ongoing.

