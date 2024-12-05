SXM Padel Club Celebrates Third Year Hosting International Senior Padel Tournament and Its Role as a Padel Pioneer in St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The SXM Padel Club is thrilled to announce that for the third consecutive year, St. Maarten will host the International Senior Padel Tournament. This prestigious event will take place from December 12th to December 15th, 2024, at the SXM Padel Club in Belair.

This year’s tournament welcomes competitors from 16 nations, including England, Canada, the USA, France, the Netherlands, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Colombia, St. Martin, Argentina, and Uruguay. Players will battle it out in an event that has become a celebrated fixture on the amateur padel calendar.

As the SXM Padel Club marks its third year of operation, it celebrates its pioneering role in introducing and expanding padel in St. Maarten/St. Martin. In just three years, the island now boasts three clubs and 12 courts, with more developments in the pipeline. St. Maarten is the Caribbean island with the highest number of padel courts per capita, cementing its reputation as a top destination for padel enthusiasts of all levels.

“Hosting events like this strengthens St. Maarten’s position as a leader in sports tourism and highlights the island’s ability to attract international sporting events,” said Ricardo Perez, Managing Director at SXM Padel Club. “The growth of padel here is not just a local achievement; it’s a regional milestone that diversifies the visitor experience and fosters economic development and at the same time enhancing the health of the local community.”

This year’s tournament is proudly supported by top sponsors, including the St. Maarten Tourist Board, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, CC1, Silver Airways, Frontier Airlines, Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort, Arka Architectures, SXM Padel Group, Imagen Graphics, Thrifty Car Rental, Prime Distributors, Balls and Wine Restaurant, Infinity Restaurant and Veranda Market & Bistro. Their contributions demonstrate the strong community and industry commitment to promoting sports tourism and padel’s growth.

Spectators can look forward to thrilling matches and a vibrant atmosphere, while players will enjoy the exceptional facilities of SXM Padel Club against the stunning backdrop of St. Maarten’s beauty.

For more information about the International Senior Padel Tournament or the SXM Padel Club there Facebook and Instagram pages or call the club at 721-580-0723

