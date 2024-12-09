SXM TAXI Clarifies Misunderstandings by DSTA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— SXM TAXI wishes to address and clarify certain misunderstandings presented in a recent statement by the DSTA.

We want to clarify that SXM TAXI has not claimed to be affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with the DSTA at any point. Our esteemed partner, Lissa “BIG TWIN” Gumbs, a born and bred citizen of Sint Maarten, has been a proud member of the DSTA for Over 11 years and is thrilled to offer a cost-free opportunity for all drivers wishing to join our innovative application.

SXM TAXI is a fully licensed entity in Sint Maarten (operating under Blackwell Holdings B.V. DBA SXM TAXI), which, as per our chamber of commerce registry, is authorized:

1. To manage private transportation services for goods and persons through a mobile platform and mobile application.

2. To coordinate with any form of agency and institution, including but not limited to private or public local and international entities, in providing transportation services for goods and persons via a mobile platform and mobile application.

3. To moderate, operate, and maintain an online private transportation platform, whether a website, application, or similar medium, to provide private transportation services for goods and persons use various vehicles, including but not limited to taxis, jeeps, vans, buses, and other transportation vehicles.

4. To aid, assist, promote, and expedite the development of communication and transportation facilities, including the movement of goods, within the territory of Sint Maarten.

5. To engage in the importation, lease, and sale of transportation vehicles, including but not limited to taxis, vans, buses, and other types of transportation vehicles.

6. To provide consultancy services related to the private transportation of goods and persons.

We adhere strictly to the Zone Fare guidelines set forth by the government of Sint Maarten, and any modifications to these fares are promptly updated in accordance with government regulations. Our service also includes passenger count upcharges, luggage surcharges, and surge pricing during peak hours (25% from 10 PM to 12 AM and 50% from 12 AM to 5 AM) as per the government guidelines.

The intention behind our app is to provide substantial benefits to both drivers, who incur no charges to use our services, and riders, thereby enhancing the tourist experience on the island of Sint Maarten. Our platform is an optional service designed for convenience, and its use is not mandatory.

Since our launch, we are pleased to report over 180 driver signups and more than 1200 rider signups in just the first week, indicating a significant demand for our service.

We remain open and eager to engage with the DSTA to ensure our operations align with all relevant government and association guidelines and to create more work for the licensed taxi drivers of Sint Maarten.

We appreciate the opportunity to serve Sint Maarten and are committed to constructive dialogue and transparency.

For further information or inquiries, please contact us at our office at 68 Welfare Rd. Puerta Del Sol, Unit 307, Simpson Bay. Office: +1 (721) 545-1250 / Whatsapp: +1 (721) 523-3754

SXM TAXI is Committed to moving Sint Maarten forward.

