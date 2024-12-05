“Tech-Savvy Seniors Are Transforming their Lives at Sint Maarten Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Library proudly marked the successful completion of its 2024 Cyber-Seniors program with a heartfelt closing ceremony. This transformative initiative empowered 20 senior participants with essential technological skills, helping to bridge the digital divide and enhance their day-to-day lives.

The program covered a range of critical topics, including computer basics, online safety, e-banking, scheduling online appointments, and more. Notably, this year’s sessions featured specialized workshops conducted in collaboration with local organizations:

• Windward Islands Bank (WIB) on online banking.

• St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS) on navigating patient online portals for accessing health records.

• Social Health Insurances (SZV) on AOV benefits and the importance of wellness.

• A former Cyber-Seniors graduate who previously worked at the Sint Maarten Tax Administration Office conducted a special tax-filing workshop.

The closing ceremony was a celebration of achievement, underscoring the dedication of both the senior participants and the library staff. Participants received certificates recognizing their accomplishments, and attendees were inspired by speeches delivered by the library board, participants, and instructors. Instructor Joy Lambert spoke on behalf of the Sint Maarten Library, emphasizing the transformative role the program has played in the lives of its participants.

Gratitude was extended to the library staff, workshop volunteers, and partner organizations for their invaluable contributions to the program’s success. Participants also expressed heartfelt appreciation to their instructors for the guidance and support provided throughout the sessions.

Looking ahead, the Sint Maarten Library is committed to expanding its offerings for seniors, nurturing continued learning and technological empowerment. Registration for the next Cyber-Seniors program will begin in February 2025.

For more information, please contact the Sint Maarten Library at +1 721-542-2970 or visit our website at www.library.sx. Stay connected with us through our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

