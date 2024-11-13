Thursday is World Diabetes Day: Breaking barriers, bridging the gaps | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Thursday November 14, is World Diabetes Day (WDD), which is observed around the globe to raise awareness under the theme “Breaking barriers, bridging gaps.”

World Diabetes Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about diabetes as a critical global public health issue and emphasizes the collective and individual actions needed to improve the prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.

This year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” underpins the global commitment to reducing the risk of diabetes and ensuring that all people who are diagnosed with diabetes have access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable, and quality treatment and care.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar. Hyperglycaemia, or raised blood sugar, is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes and, over time, leads to serious damage to many of the body's systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels, which can lead to heart attack, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation.

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) says that diabetes can be prevented and controlled and encourages persons to eat more vegetables and fruits – ½ of your plate; aim for color and variety and remember that potatoes don’t count as vegetables on the Healthy Eating Plate because of their negative impact on blood sugar.

Go for whole grains – ¼ of your plate. Whole and intact grains—whole wheat, barley, wheat berries, quinoa, oats, brown rice etc., and try to have three healthy balanced meals per day and check under your feet regularly and remain in regular contact with your physician to ensure medical management of your diabetes.

Many people are not aware that they have type 2 diabetes, understand the risk factors, the signs/symptoms, and seek prompt medical care if diabetes is suspected.

Type 1 diabetes is not preventable. Type 2 diabetes is often preventable through a healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining normal body weight, and avoiding tobacco use.

Diabetes can be treated, and its complications avoided or delayed with regular screening and treatment. People with diabetes should seek regular screening for complications to aid in early detection. This includes screening for kidney disease, regular eye exams, and foot assessment.

For more information about diabetes, consult your general practitioner.

The Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten (DFS) and Social Health Insurances (SZV) in collaboration with CPS will be hosting a symposium about diabetes under the theme, “Diabetes and Well-being,” on Thursday, November 14.

There will be a number of speakers who will share information about diabetes.

The symposium will take place on Thursday, November 14 at the John Larmonie Center, Pondfill Road Philipsburg from 6:00 pm to 9:00 PM. The symposium attendance is free, and it will be an enlightening event.

