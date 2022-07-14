Tourism Sector and Business Community Reminded to Review Preparations for the Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- National Disaster Coordination and Fire Chief Clive Richardson on Thursday, reminded the business community and the tourism sector to review their plan for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) is currently monitoring a tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. It is possible a tropical depression could form.

Now is the time for the business community in its entirety as well as residents to review what preparations they have in place, and don’t wait until a storm is about to hit the country to rush preparations.

