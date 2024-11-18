Traffic Advisory Following Recent Weather Conditions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) wishes to inform the general public about ongoing road safety concerns following the severe weather experienced over the weekend. The heavy rains have significantly compromised the road infrastructure, causing disruptions in traffic flow to and from certain areas.

This situation has understandably led to frustration among road users. However, we urge the public to exercise patience and caution during this period, as the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) personnel are actively working to address the issues.

Cleanup operations are currently underway, with a focus on areas like the One Tete Loke roundabout in the Belair area. The heavy rainfall has resulted in the accumulation of rocks, dirt, and debris on several roads, further obstructing traffic and creating hazardous driving conditions. Some main roads may need to be temporarily closed to facilitate the ongoing cleanup efforts.

KPSM emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety while driving under these challenging conditions. We advise all motorists to:

Reduce speed, especially near cleanup zones.

Maintain a safe following distance.

Follow any detours or instructions from traffic road workers.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as VROMI continues its efforts to restore normal road conditions. Let’s work together to ensure safety and minimize inconvenience during this time.

Stay updated on road closures and other developments by following our official communications channels. Thank you for your patience and vigilance.

KPSM Press Release.

