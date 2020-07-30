Tropical Storm Warning discontinued. Thursday regular business day. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM:— The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued as of 5.00 AM. Today, Thursday is a regular business day for the private sector.

Government services will also resume as normal and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Rodolphe Samuel, stated on Thursday that the scheduled examinations will continue.

Prime Minister and Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said early Thursday morning that the weather system which passed Sint Maarten on Wednesday has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias but poses no immediate threat to the island, however the population

