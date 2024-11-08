PHILIPSBURG – The United People's Party proudly welcomes home St. Maarten's very own cricket hero, Kacy Carty, as he returns to the island after making history as the first St. Maartener to join the West Indies Cricket Team and score a sensational, unbeaten 128-run inning against England. His maiden international century, achieved in just 97 balls, has inspired pride across the Caribbean and forever etched his name into the cricket's legacy.

The UP Party leader, MP Omar E.C. Ottley, expressed the party's excitement over Carty's return, saying, "Today, we welcome back not just a cricketer but a national hero. Kacy's century is a shining example of what St. Maarteners are capable of achieving. He has put St. Maarten on the world map, and we could not be prouder. His success inspires our youth and is a testament to the power of hard work, talent, and dedication. The United People's Party is honoured to welcome him home and celebrate this momentous achievement. "In a show of true Caribbean pride, Carty partnered with teammate Brandon King, who scored his own century, to deliver a powerful batting display against one of the world's top teams. Each swing of Carty's bat was a tribute to his island home, embodying the spirit and strength of St. Maarten.

Deputy Leader of the UP Party, MP Francisco Lacroes, also shared his excitement for Carty's return, stating, "Kacy's journey from playing in local leagues to achieving global recognition is proof that our people can rise to any occasion. His triumph is not just a sporting victory but a source of pride for all of St. Maarten and a powerful reminder to our youth that dreams can become reality. As he returns home Today, we honour Kacy as a hero and a role model for our community." He echoed sentiments shared on social media that despite Carty's continued success, no government/coalition partner that has had the Sports portfolio has done anything significant for Sports in the past 14 years.

For the United People's Party, Carty's accomplishment symbolizes the unbreakable spirit of St. Maarten. MP Ottley emphasized, "Kacy's success is a victory for every St. Maartener. His dedication and talent inspire all of us, especially our youth. At the United People's Party, we are committed to supporting our young talents and fostering the strength and passion that bring pride to our nation. We stand ready to support their dreams, as Kacy has shown the world what St. Maarteners can achieve." Carty's name is now etched in cricket history, and his achievement is a beacon of hope for every young athlete and dreamer across the island and the Caribbean.

"Welcome home, Kacy Carty! The United People's Party and the island stand with you, proud and inspired by your historic accomplishments. Your legacy has begun, and the world now knows St. Maarten's strength, talent, and heart!"

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46380-united-people-s-party-welcomes-home-kacy-carty-st-maarten-s-cricket-star-returns-after-historic-century-against-england.html