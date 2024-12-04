USM Honours Henry Michel for 35th Anniversary Logo Design. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The University of St. Martin (USM) presented a plaque of appreciation to the multimedia artist and designer Henry Michel for his exceptional work in creating the institution's 35th-anniversary logo. The presentation, held on Friday, November 29, was led by USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, who also awarded Michel a small prize as a token of gratitude.

