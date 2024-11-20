USM Hosts Pivotal Event to Mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The University of St. Martin (USM) is taking a bold step in the global fight against gender-based violence (GBV) by hosting a significant event in observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This day, recognized worldwide, serves as a critical reminder of the persistent and systemic violations of women’s rights and the urgent need for collective action to address this scourge.

USM’s event promises to be a cornerstone in raising awareness and fostering meaningful dialogue about GBV. With an emphasis on understanding the systemic and intersectional roots of violence against women, the program will offer an inclusive platform that highlights the societal impacts of this issue while showcasing the transformative work of advocates and organizations locally and internationally.

The event underscores the importance of collaborative, multidisciplinary approaches in addressing GBV. It aims to inspire attendees from diverse sectors—government, non-profits, academia, business, and community groups—to join forces in building a safer and more equitable society. Whether you are a policymaker, advocate, educator, entrepreneur, or concerned citizen, this event offers valuable insights and actionable solutions that can drive change.

A Program to Educate, Inspire, and Mobilize Action

The evening is structured into three distinct and engaging segments:

Segment 1: Film Screening – "UNITE FOR BISSAU (Nô Kumpu Guiné)"

Directed by Lara Lee of Cultures of Resistance Films, this documentary takes audiences to Guinea-Bissau, where women are defying societal norms to assert their rights. The film captures their brave efforts in agroecology, their resistance to female genital mutilation and forced marriage, and their establishment of community-led institutions that challenge entrenched patriarchy.

Segment 2: Inspiring Presentations from Transformative Leaders

Two dynamic speakers will bring their unique experiences and innovative strategies to the stage:

• Samantha Blostein, Founder and Director of Research for Change, will share her work in advancing outcomes for survivors of GBV. Through systemic reform, trauma-informed approaches, and gender-focused advocacy, Samantha’s consultancy empowers organizations to create lasting impact.

• Delna Buhariwalla, Co-Founder and Executive Director of COOK-UP, will highlight her work in fostering entrepreneurship among women of color. With her expertise in social justice and economic development, Delna exemplifies how business innovation can address systemic barriers and transform communities.

Segment 3: Open Dialogue and Discussion

The event will culminate in an interactive discussion moderated by Dr. Gale Rigobert, USM’s Dean of Academics, and Cassandra Richardson, Director of Victim Support Services. This session will encourage attendees to share perspectives, explore actionable solutions, and contribute to a collective vision for eradicating violence against women.

Why You Should Attend

This event is not just an academic exercise or a call to reflection; it is an urgent invitation to action. GBV affects all facets of society, and addressing it requires input and commitment from every sector. For policymakers, it offers insights into community-driven solutions. For business leaders, it highlights the role of economic empowerment in dismantling systemic inequities. For educators, advocates, and citizens, it is an opportunity to learn, engage, and contribute to a global movement of solidarity and change.

By attending, you will join a growing network of individuals and organizations dedicated to ensuring that women everywhere live free from violence and inequality. Your presence matters, as it sends a powerful message of collective support and commitment to this critical cause.

Event Details

Thursday, 21 November 2024

6:30 PM

USM Lecture Hall

This event is a chance to be part of a transformative evening of education, empowerment, and community-building. Together, let us reaffirm our shared responsibility to create a world where violence against women is not tolerated and equity is not an aspiration but a reality.

