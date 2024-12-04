V.E.I.S.S Year-End Health & Wellness Weekend Honors Dame Ruby Bute. | SMN NEWS

Saint Martin:— Vitiligo Educate Inspire and Support SXM (V.E.I.S.S) is proud to announce its Year-End Health & Wellness Weekend 2024, happening from December 6th to December 7th. Dedicated to the memory of the late Dame Ruby Bute, a beacon of resilience and inspiration, this event marks the culmination of V.E.I.S.S's impactful year of inspiration.

