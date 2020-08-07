VSA and TEATT signed MB to enforce stricter guidelines to flatten curve on COVID-19 | SMN News

~ Wearing of masks in public places mandatory, violators can be jailed or fined NAF. 5000.00~

PHILIPSBURG:— Ministers of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever and Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek signed a Ministerial Decree on Friday to further enforce the sanitary guidelines in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Weever said that violators can find themselves behind bars for a period of 4 months or fined NAF.5,000.00. Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, discotheques, restaurants, hotel bars, casinos, rooms rented for meetings, events’ and parties. The restrictions do not apply to hotels that must close off their businesses by midnight until

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35362-vsa-and-teatt-signed-mb-to-enforce-stricter-guidelines-to-flatten-curve-on-covid-19.html