White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation Celebrates Grand Opening of Renewed St. Martin’s Home Dining Room. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;— On Monday, November 4th, at 10 AM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) celebrated the grand opening of the completely renewed dining room at St. Martin’s Home. This exciting event, attended by staff, sponsors, and community members, marked the completion of a project designed to enhance comfort, engagement, and well-being for elderly residents. In a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, two beloved clients, Mr. Venon and Ms. Carty, had the honor of officially opening the beautiful new room.

