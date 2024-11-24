Women’s Desk Joins the Global Movement for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— November 25 marks the beginning of the annual 16 Days of Activism to Eradicate Violence Against Women and Girls. Women’s Desk proudly joins local, regional, and international organizations in this critical movement aimed at fostering a safe and supportive environment for women, girls, families, and, ultimately, the entire community of St. Maarten.

