World Breastfeeding Week Comes to an End. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— International World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) got underway on August 1 and concludes on August 7 until next year the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) said on Friday.

The benefit of breastfeeding is that it delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers, and it also helps to foster a sustainable food system.

Breastfeeding is a natural process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), being a parent is the most important job in the world, and it is important to give parents all the support they need to give their child the best start in life. #Breastfeeding

