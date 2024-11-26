You’re Invited to the World AIDS Day Health Fair on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), in collaboration with the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, is inviting you to their World AIDS Day Health Fair on Saturday, November 30.

The World AIDS Day Health Fair is taking place at the PMIA Hall on Back Street from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

There will be free HIV testing and additional health screenings for glucose, blood pressure, and weight, the latter of which will be carried out by the Diabetes Foundation of Sint Maarten.

Other health partners will be at the fair. Take the time out to visit the fair and bring a friend.

The 2024 theme for World AIDS Day is, “Take the rights path: My health, my right!”

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on global leaders and citizens to champion the right to health by addressing the inequalities that hinder progress in ending AIDS.

The WHO adds that the world can end AIDS – if everyone’s right are protected. With human rights at the center, with communities in the lead, the world can end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

In 2023, an estimated 39.9 million people were living with HIV globally. Approximately 630,000 people died from HIV-related causes in 2023.

An estimated 1.3 million people acquired HIV in 2023.

CPS encourages the community to educate and inform themselves about the latest developments related to AIDS and HIV.

