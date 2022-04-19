French authorities seize Roman Abramovich property in St. Barths | THE DAILY HERALD

Roman Abramovich (Reuters photo)

ST. BARTHS–French authorities have seized a property belonging to Roman Abramovich in St. Barths, Daily Mail.co.uk (Mail Online) reported.

“Mr Abramovich’s sprawling estate on the island of St. Barths – an island partly governed by France as an overseas territory – is also among the assets seized,” the paper wrote. No details of the property were mentioned.

French authorities also seized Roman Abramovich’s stunning villa in the south of France which once belonged to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor as part of a crackdown on Russian oligarchs amid the invasion of Ukraine. Chateau de La Croë is situated on one of the most prestigious parts of the French Riviera – the Cap d’ Antibes. Local estate agents estimate it is worth around 90million pounds (sterling).

The villa’s seizure by French authorities came as part of an enormous operation which has seen more than £20billion pounds worth of cash, properties and other assets belonging to Russian oligarchs confiscated or frozen in recent weeks, France’s Economy and Finance Ministry confirmed.

A ministry source said the villa was among 12 properties belonging to the former Chelsea Football Club owner which were seized, most of which were bought using specially created French companies. The seized assets include homes, superyachts and helicopters, and add up to well over 25 billion euros. (Daily Mail.co.uk)

