Individual hospitalised following shark attack in St. Kitts and Nevis | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—Reports coming out of St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday stated a person is alive but undergoing emergency surgery in the Nevis hospital following a shark attack earlier in the morning.

Director of Marine Resources for St. Kitts and Nevis Mark Williams told The Daily Herald that information is still being gathered about the reported incident which took place in the Narrows, between the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It is being reported as a shark attack but we will have more information on what occurred and who was there when we are able to speak to the victim,” said Williams. “As far as we know the incident took place between 9:00am and 10:00m. The person is being treated in hospital now.”

Williams added there is no confirmation yet on whether the victim was alone or in a group. He declined to say whether the victim was male or female, and what the nature of the injuries were.

“We haven’t spoken to the victim’s family yet so we don’t want to be putting details out there that may cause distress to the victim and the family. By Monday we should know a lot more about this incident.”

This is the second accident involving a shark and swimmer to be reported in this immediate region. A French tourist was fatally injured from shark bites in St. Martin while swimming in Orient Bay on Thursday, December 10.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/individual-hospitalised-following-shark-attack-in-st-kitts-and-nevis