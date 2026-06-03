Methodist Church St. Eustatius holds 11th Annual Solo Gospel Competition | THE DAILY HERALD

Rev. Telford Matthew looks on as seven-eight year old division (l-r) Jay’vieen Houtman, Tz’jiella Groenhart, and winner Eliana Pinas hold their trophies.

ST. EUSTATIUS–On the evening of Sunday May 31, at the William and Christine Flanders Community Center, the public turned out to witness the eleventh annual solo gospel competition. There were two categories, the first division featured children ages 7-8 years. The first contestant Jay’vieen Houtman sang “To be his Child”, Tz’jiella Groenhart sang “Yes I Will” and the final contestant Eliana Pinas sang “Draw Me Closer to You”.

Reverend Telford Matthew presented the gifts to 9-12 division winner Charlotte Sanchez (left) and Serenity Peterson (right).

The Judges were Dion Humphreys (Head Judge), Jolly van Beelen-Ferwerda, Herman Dorbeck, Miranda Ignacio-Roosberg, and Elaine Machena. The masters of ceremonies were Charmaine George and Strangé Lopes. There were guest performances by Natasha Courtar, a beautifully choreographed dance by Chinue Busby and Shatasia Parris, and a solo performance by Kiesha Papa. The night also featured a segment honouring several persons, which was conducted by Strangé Lopes.

The second part of the guest performances saw songs done by Chloe Barrett and Amaralysha Henry, and a dance performance by the Inspired Dance group. The evening continued with the second division featuring children aged between nine and 12 years old. Serenity Peterson sang the song “I Know Who I Am”, and Charlotte Sanchez performed “Holy Forever”.

After the votes were counted in the 7-8 age group division, the third place winner was announced as Jay’vieen Houtman with 425 points, second place winner Tz’jiella Groenhart with 530 points and young Eliana Pinas was declared the winner of this division with 780 points. The 9-12 years division winners are: Serenity Peterson at second place with 555 points and first place winner Charlotte Sanchez with 745 points.

All participants received a gift basket and a trophy, winners received a Laptop, while others received a smartphone, the event was well attended and the audience showed their appreciation to all the performers throughout the night.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/methodist-church-st-eustatius-holds-11th-annual-solo-gospel-competition