Multiple persons injured in serious road accidents | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Serious traffic accidents involving automobiles and motorcycles continue to occur on the country’s roads. Much to the concern of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, recent past days have been no different.

KPSM’s Traffic Department is investigating a collision that took place at the corner of Richmond Drive and Union Road around 9:40pm Saturday, May 7, in which two people were injured. The driver of a silver Nissan Infiniti was making a left turn onto Richmond Drive while being overtaken by a motor-scooter coming from the same direction.

The scooter rider and his passenger sustained injuries to their feet, knees and ankles in the crash. Both received first aid from the ambulance personnel at the scene, but refused further treatment, preferring to go to the French side of the island for further medical treatment.

Another accident with injuries, this time on A.J.C. Brouwer Road, was reported to police on at approximately 11:50pm Saturday. Based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the Traffic Department, the driver of a black Yamaha Mio failed to yield the right of way to the driver of a Hyundai i10, which resulted in a serious accident.

The drivers of both vehicles and the occupant of the i10 suffered injuries in the accident. They received first aid from the ambulance personnel and were transferred to St. Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment.

The Traffic Department is investigating an incident from Saturday, April 30, in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle. It appears that the driver of a grey Honda CRV failed to give way to a group of cyclists at the Ta-Ta Roundabout on A.Th. Illidge Road.

One cyclist was struck and sustained injuries to his hip. He received first aid from the ambulance personnel and was transferred to St. Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment.

The Traffic Department is investigating all three accidents.

