No CBCS president selected yet, media names Ference Lamp as lead candidate | THE DAILY HERALD

Ference Lamp.

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) says the process to appoint a new president is still ongoing and no candidate has been selected, despite a report in the “Antilliaans Dagblad” identifying Curaçao-born financial executive Ference Lamp as the leading candidate for the post.

Responding to questions from “The Daily Herald” about the appointment process, the CBCS Supervisory Board said: “The process to fill the vacancies of both the Financial Economic Director and the President of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en St. Maarten (CBCS) is currently ongoing. As these procedures are still in progress, no comments can be provided regarding the status of the process or any potential candidates.” CBCS added: “We appreciate your understanding and will communicate further once there are official updates to share.”

Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs also told “The Daily Herald” that the formal process has not been completed, no president has been selected, and she is not at liberty to disclose information while discussions are still ongoing.

The responses came after the “Antillaans Dagblad” on Monday reported that the governments of Curaçao and St. Maarten were expected to discuss the future leadership of the CBCS as the institution prepares for a transition later this year.

According to “Antilliaans Dagblad”, Curaçao Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and St. Maarten Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina were scheduled to meet Monday to address several governance issues at the central bank, including the appointment of a new president.

The newspaper reported that Ference Lamp is widely regarded as the leading candidate to succeed current CBCS President Richard Doornbosch, who is scheduled to leave the central bank on September 1, after serving slightly more than six years in the position. “Antilliaans Dagblad” also reported that Doornbosch is expected to join the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) following his departure.

According to the report, Lamp brings extensive international banking experience, having worked in banking strategy, mergers and acquisitions, organisational transformation and financial sector development.

“Antilliaans Dagblad” further reported that Curaçao and St. Maarten were also expected to discuss the long-vacant position of Financial and Economic Director. Filling both positions is considered important for strengthening the institution’s management structure and ensuring continuity in its operations.

The newspaper noted that CBCS continues to oversee key responsibilities affecting both countries, including the introduction of the Caribbean guilder, banking supervision, monetary policy and financial stability within the monetary union.

While “Antilliaans Dagblad” identified Lamp as the leading candidate, both the CBCS Supervisory Board and Minister Gumbs stressed to “The Daily Herald” that the appointment process remains ongoing and that no information can be provided at this stage regarding potential candidates.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-cbcs-president-selected-yet-media-names-ference-lamp-as-lead-candidate