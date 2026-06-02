ODM urges the food supply and storage sector to be storm-ready | THE DAILY HERALD

Meteorologist and Head of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) Joseph Isaac during last week’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) meeting briefing members of the EOC and Emergency Support Function (ESF) coordinators with respect to the forecast for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. (DCOMM Photo)

PHILIPSBURG–The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is urging food wholesalers, warehouse depot operators, and business owners across the country to ensure their facilities are hurricane-ready for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season, emphasising that it only takes one hurricane to make it a devastating season.

With the hurricane season now underway and storm activity expected to increase in the coming months, ODM stressed that the best time to prepare is before a storm threatens the country.

National Disaster Coordinator and Fire Chief Clive Richardson is calling on operators and owners of warehouses, distribution centres, and storage facilities to review and activate preparedness measures well in advance of any approaching weather system.

“A key part of hurricane preparedness is understanding the hazards that can affect your business and taking the necessary steps to reduce risks before a storm arrives,” Richardson stated. “Every business, including newly established businesses, should have contingency plans in place to secure operations, protect employees, and minimise potential damage to property and surrounding communities.”

ODM is reminding business owners that loose materials commonly found around warehouses and storage facilities can become dangerous projectiles during high winds. Items such as plywood sheets, shipping pallets, food pallets, metal strapping, and other unsecured materials can easily become airborne and cause significant damage to buildings, vehicles, and neighbouring properties.

Business operators are therefore encouraged to inspect their facilities and surrounding areas and develop plans for the rapid removal or securing of materials whenever a tropical storm or hurricane threat is forecast for St. Maarten.

Every effort should be made to keep storage yards and warehouse surroundings free of loose debris and unsecured materials that could pose a threat during severe weather conditions. Property owners should ensure that all hurricane preparedness measures can be implemented within a short period when necessary.

ODM also encouraged households and businesses alike to review their hurricane preparedness plans and identify any weaknesses that need to be addressed while there is still sufficient time to prepare. The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season typically begins in mid-August and continues through October.

“The primary objective is the protection of lives first and foremost, followed by the protection of property and surrounding residential communities,” Richardson emphasised.

ODM reminded all businesses that when a Tropical Storm Watch or Hurricane Watch is issued – typically 48 hours before the expected impact of a weather system – business continuity and hurricane preparedness plans should be activated immediately. Timely action during this period can significantly reduce risks and improve resilience.

ODM will continue to provide preparedness information throughout the hurricane season and encourages all sectors of the community to remain vigilant, informed, and prepared.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and preparedness resources for families, homes, and businesses by visiting the Government website at sintmaartengov.org/hurricane, where the “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide” and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” can be downloaded. The information is also valuable for new residents.

Residents are encouraged to listen to Government radio station SXMGOV 107.9 FM for official information and news before, during, and after a hurricane. Weather-related updates and national addresses by the Prime Minister, who chairs the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), can also be followed via the SXMGOV Facebook page.

For official weather-related information, residents can visit the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten at meteosxm.com or follow the department’s Facebook page sxmweather.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/odm-urges-the-food-supply-and-storage-sector-to-be-storm-ready