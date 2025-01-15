DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 15th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 16th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and occasionally breezy. Light rain-showers are likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: North to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Relatively stable conditions remain in the wake of a frontal boundary. However, variably cloudy conditions will persist, and light rain-showers are still likely overnight. Meanwhile, expect winds to remain gentle to moderate.
Additionally, intermittent long-period swells will persist for the next 24 hours. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution, particularly along the northern and eastern beaches.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Light Showers Likely
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:57 PM
|
05:58 PM
|
05:58 PM
