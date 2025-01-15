DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 15th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 16th January 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and occasionally breezy. Light rain-showers are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: North to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively stable conditions remain in the wake of a frontal boundary. However, variably cloudy conditions will persist, and light rain-showers are still likely overnight. Meanwhile, expect winds to remain gentle to moderate.

Additionally, intermittent long-period swells will persist for the next 24 hours. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution, particularly along the northern and eastern beaches.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy

Light Showers Likely Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:57 PM 05:58 PM 05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2075