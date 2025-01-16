DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 16th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low level clouds trailing a shear line may cause brief isolated showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Long period northerly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:58 PM
|
05:58 PM
|
05:59 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2077
View comments
Hide comments