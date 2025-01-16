DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 16th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th January 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low level clouds trailing a shear line may cause brief isolated showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Long period northerly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:58 PM 05:58 PM 05:59 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2077