PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 16th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of low level clouds trailing a shear line may cause brief isolated showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Long period northerly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:58 PM
05:58 PM
05:59 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2077

