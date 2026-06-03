Two arrested following South Reward shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers discovered a firearm concealed inside a foam cooler.

PHILIPSBURG–Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday evening in the South Reward area near Milton Peters College.

According to St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, Central Dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the area at approximately 8:30pm. Several patrol units and detectives were immediately dispatched to investigate.

During the initial stages of the investigation, officers received information indicating that the suspected individuals involved in the shooting were located on Burlap Drive in Cul-de-Sac. Police responded to the location and encountered two persons believed to be connected to the incident.

While conducting their operation, officers discovered a firearm concealed inside a foam cooler in the vicinity. The weapon was confiscated as evidence. The two suspects were subsequently arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further questioning.

Police later made contact with the victim involved in the shooting. During the course of the investigation, detectives also obtained information suggesting that the victim may have been armed during the incident. Authorities said this aspect of the case is also under active investigation.

KPSM detectives are continuing their inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine the involvement of all parties. No injuries were reported in the police statement, and investigators have not released additional details due to the ongoing nature of the case.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or possess information relevant to the investigation to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at 542-2222, the anonymous tip line at 9300, or send a private message through KPSM's official Facebook page.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-arrested-following-south-reward-shooting