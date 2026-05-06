Up in smoke | THE DAILY HERALD

With King Momo set ablaze at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, Carnival, the country’s largest cultural celebration, came to a close Tuesday night. The 55th anniversary edition was deemed a spectacular success by the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), which highlighted a record number of locally driven events, strong public participation, increased digital visibility and renewed attention for both the destination and the festival.

This year’s schedule featured 21 locally-themed events compared to five international ones, representing what the foundation described as the largest positive local-to-international balance the season has ever recorded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/up-in-smoke