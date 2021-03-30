Vaccinations in Statia still fall short of herd immunity | THE DAILY HERALD

13C:STUCO chief executive officer Fred Cuvalay taking the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The second dose of the Moderna vaccine was administered last week to persons in St. Eustatius who received their first shot in February.

At this moment, 819 persons have received the first dose of the vaccine, representing approximately 30 per cent of Statia’s adult population. “This is, unfortunately, nowhere near enough to reach herd immunity,” Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis said.

Herd immunity can be reached when approximately 80 per cent of adult residents are vaccinated. “When this is achieved,” Francis said, “this would help protect those who cannot be vaccinated because of their age or certain medical conditions.”

To achieve herd immunity 2,000 Statia residents need to be vaccinated, or approximately 1,200 persons more than the current count.

As long as herd immunity is not achieved, the public entity St. Eustatius will require persons visiting the island to spend 10 days in quarantine. This is mandatory for all persons coming in from abroad who are not vaccinated.

“This may sound harsh, but the government has a responsibility to keep Statia safe and to protect the most vulnerable. In addition, the island’s healthcare system would not be able to handle an outbreak,” Francis explained.

As of April 11, only Statia residents who have been vaccinated will be able to return to Statia without needing to go into quarantine. For these persons specific rules apply for a five-day period during which they have to wear masks, observe social distancing and wash their hands regularly. They will also be required to be tested after five days.

Francis said the public entity is working on a roadmap that will include specific steps to gradually open Statia after more people are vaccinated. This roadmap will be discussed with the Island Support Team, the tourism and hospitality sector, businesses and the schools. These meetings will take place in the coming two weeks.

It was reported that some persons had experienced side effects after administration of the second dose of the vaccine, such as fever, chills, tiredness and headaches. Others reported no side effects or a sore arm.

“There is no reason for concern. Side effects after the second shot of the Moderna vaccine are very normal. We have communicated about these possible side effects early in the awareness campaign about the vaccination against COVID-19. Side effects are signs that the body is building protection,” Francis said.

These side effects may affect the ability to perform daily activities, but many reported that the side effects disappeared in a few days. “Each person reacts differently and symptoms and side effects will also be different,” Francis said.

Persons interested in taking the vaccine can register or collect a form at the Public Health Department on Cottage Road, or send an email to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakb764dcbfce0cadd1c585ba6f8ec8c454’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyb764dcbfce0cadd1c585ba6f8ec8c454 = ‘vaccinationregistration’ + ‘@’;

addyb764dcbfce0cadd1c585ba6f8ec8c454 = addyb764dcbfce0cadd1c585ba6f8ec8c454 + ‘statiagov’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textb764dcbfce0cadd1c585ba6f8ec8c454 = ‘vaccinationregistration’ + ‘@’ + ‘statiagov’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakb764dcbfce0cadd1c585ba6f8ec8c454’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textb764dcbfce0cadd1c585ba6f8ec8c454+”;

. On request, privacy can be guaranteed when the vaccine is being administered.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vaccinations-in-statia-still-fall-short-of-herd-immunity