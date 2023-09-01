College 600: work is progressing on time | FAXINFO

As part of a field visit to the Semsamar projects organized this Thursday, August 31, the officials visited the construction site of the 600 college in Quartier d'Orléans, the delivery of which is scheduled for June 2025.

The titanic project, started on July 20, 2022 for a budget of 22 million euros financed by the State and the COM, is progressing while respecting the established deadlines. In the presence of Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité accompanied by his 3rd vice-president Dominique Démocrite Louisy, Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, senator Annick Pétrus, vice-rector Harry Christophe, Christian Climent-Pons, director of the project with the rector of the Guadeloupe academy and responsible for monitoring the reconstruction of the education system of Saint-Martin, the architect Céline Dherbomez of Wia Architecture and representatives of the service provider companies, Semsamar, delegated contracting authority , conducted a field visit to the future Collège 600 in Quartier d'Orléans, which is slowly coming to life. Twelve air-conditioned mobile classrooms have been installed on the edge of the La Roche Gravée middle school in Moho, which has remained active since the start of the works, for an amount of 1,5 million euros and dedicated to 450 pupils. Thanks to this system, the construction project on an occupied site for middle school 600 has made it possible to shorten the delivery time initially planned for December 2027 for the end of June 2025. Middle school 600 in Quartier d'Orléans, which will accommodate 600 children in 34 classrooms class on a surface of 6000m2, is designed in a logic of sustainable development with natural ventilation of the premises and the use of responsible materials. The site currently has twelve service providers grouped into four macro-lots, as well as 80 local jobs via the site contract (CDI BTP). After theoretical and on-site training, the 80 local employees continue their apprenticeship over the duration of the construction in order to establish continuity in the work. The common objective of service provider companies is to train young people in the construction industry so that they stay working in the area. As a reminder, 10340 hours of integration were deployed on this project. The officials were able to observe during the visit the progress of the construction site, where the various spaces dedicated to education are emerging. The second phase of the work will begin at the end of October 2023 with complementarity between all the companies concerned. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/college-600-les-travaux-avancent-dans-les-temps/