11 days of gourmet getaway in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Firstth edition of the major culinary event will be held from November 11 to 22 in the heart of the gastronomic capital of the Caribbean. The Tourist Office offered, during the press conference on August 30, an appetizer of its tempting program.

“The star ingredient of the 2023 Gastronomy Festival, the red currant (hibiscus), will constitute the challenge for competing restaurateurs to concoct “Discovery Menus” by integrating this surprising plant from Caribbean cuisine, under the eye and the informed palaces of the jurors responsible for finding the best table in Saint-Martin. The prestigious guests for the 2023 casting are Patrick Jeffroy, godfather of the festival, 2-star Breton chef, Laurent Huguet, well-known 1-star chef of the festival, Frédéric Cyr, Quebec chef at Château Frontenac, Xavier Thuret, Meilleur Ouvrier de France Fromager, Anto Cocagne, Franco-Gabonese private chef, Xavier Isabal, in the Ithurria kitchen, Arnaud Delvenne, first Belgian candidate in the Top Chef final, Teheiura Teahui, manager of the Manatoa food-truck, Leslie Belliot, founding chef of the Piment Coco brand , Christophe Boyer, winner of the French Burger Cup in 2022, João Diamante, Brazilian chef trained with Alain Ducasse, Lorna Boboua do Sacramento, Congolese chef from the Ferrandi school and Le Cordon Bleu, and Mareya Ibrahim, “ The Fit Foodie”, star chef of American television. The guest chefs will meet young people from the hotel/catering section of the Lycée Daniella Jeffry on November 13, the day of the “Cocktail & Food Pairing”, a unique event combining gastronomy and mixology. The next day, the expert apprentices will compete in a culinary competition in front of a jury. The Gastronomy Village will open its doors from November 17 to 19 on the Sea Front in Marigot. The cooking workshops will be held at the Marina Fort Louis: Wednesday November 15 afternoon for children, Saturday November 18 and Sunday November 19 for adults. The barbecue competition, with Kevin Bludso, will take place on Thursday, November 16 at rue de la République. The six semi-finalist candidates for the title of “Best Mixologist of Saint-Martin” will compete for several days to vie for a place in the final on Tuesday, November 21 under the expert eye of Mia Mastroianni, Phil Wills and Arthur Sutley. Without forgetting, on the same day, the final of “La Meilleur Table de Saint-Martin 2024”. Two new competitions to report: private chef and foodtruck. The closing evening of the Gastronomy Festival which will honor two young local talents, Angéla Marcenat and Mallory Leroux, will be held on Wednesday November 22 and will reward the winners of all the culinary competitions. Meet from November 11 to 22 for a 2023 Gastronomy Festival, under the sign of high standards, talent and creativity. _VX

Info: +590 590 87 57 21

festivaldelagastronomie@st-martin.org

Registrations for the various competitions are open until September 22:

– BBQ: https://forms.office.com/e/je1bUeQzmD

– Restaurateurs: https://forms.office.com/e/Gw2aARAcnv

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/11-jours-descapade-gourmande-a-saint-martin/