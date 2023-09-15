AGRICULTURE: First edition of Agri-Networking, the new highlight of the “back to farming” | FAXINFO

On September 20, 21 and 22, 2023, the CCISM in its capacity as Chamber of Agriculture is organizing three days dedicated to professionals in the agricultural sector. Several formats will be offered in order to respond to different local issues and give farmers a voice.

In recent months, the CCISM has met with professionals in the sector to assess needs and initiate a dialogue. Building on these exchanges and as part of the territorial plan for sustainable agriculture (PTAD), the CCISM has defined new actions to carry out in order to support the sector and imagined the Agri-Networking sequence to respond to certain challenges. Agri-Networking is based on three pillars: access to useful information, a solid network of professionals and a dynamic part of a national reflection calendar. For this first edition, the CCISM has chosen to focus on climate change. For this, she requested the presence of Jean-Marc Blazy, director of agronomy/agroecology/sustainable agriculture research at the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (INRAE) to host the conference. opening on Wednesday September 20 at 18 p.m.: “Island agriculture and food sovereignty in the face of climate change – What impacts and how to make a transition in Saint-Martin? ". The objective of this initial meeting is to discuss with professionals in the sector, institutional partners and the general public on the difficulties linked to climate change that the sector is facing and to provide its expertise to support the transition and adaptation. of Saint-Martin agriculture. The Agri-Networking days will then continue on Thursday, September 21 with the presentation of the CCISM's agricultural projects at 8 a.m., two information sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on the agricultural tax regime in Saint-Martin and animal identification and finally, a workshop at 11:15 a.m. “Adopting your exploitation to climate change”. Friday September 22 will be dedicated to three information sessions, 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., in order to offer professionals answers to the questions they ask in different areas (insurance, professionalization, financing) and to present them with various systems made available to them to improve their skills, as well as accessible European funding to develop their operations. _VX

Info and registration: www.ccism.fr/agrinetworking

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/agriculture-premiere-edition-des-agri-networking-le-nouveau-temps-fort-de-la-rentree-agricole/