COMMUNITY / Civil service: eight COM agents passed the administration competitions | FAXINFO

President Louis Mussington, his elected colleagues and the general director of services Albert Holl congratulated on Monday September 11 the eight agents of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin who successfully passed the administrative competition tests, promotion of 2022 .

As the President recalled, it is important that territorial agents can take part in the dynamics of national administrative competitions, in order to improve their skills and rank.

Thanks to competitions, it is possible to progress in your professional career, refining your knowledge to better serve the inhabitants of the region.

The Community, through its elected officials and its general director, encourages territorial agents to take part in the competitions and it is to congratulate the winners and encourage staff to believe in their potential that this ceremony was organized.

The Community supported the preparation of the winners, with the support of the CNFPT and its outstanding trainer Laure Méraut, whose quality of teaching should be commended.

The support of colleagues, Mylène Manuel-Ratchel, training manager, Paul Dollin, DGA, tutor of the promotion, Jean-Sébastien Gotin, DGA, Philippe Mouchard, project manager at the DGS, greatly contributed to the success of this promotion.

The laureats :

Roselyne PAKIRY: professional examination Senior administrative assistant 2nd class

RATCHEL hull: professional examination Senior administrative assistant 2nd class

Johanna ROPER: Territorial Attaché competition – General Administration sector

RACHELLE CHILIN: Territorial Attaché competition – General Administration sector

Nathalie LONGATO-REY: Territorial Attaché competition – General Administration sector

Myriame MERLO-CILIRIE: Territorial Attaché competition – General Administration sector

Raissa PAINES: Territorial Attaché competition – General Administration sector

Julien BATAILLE: Territorial Attaché competition – General Administration sector.

