ENVIRONMENT: Biodiversity poses a challenge to middle school students | FAXINFO

Soualiga Middle School recently hosted the first edition of the Saint-Martin Biodiversity Competition for middle school students. Organized by the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association (AGRNSM), this event brought together eco-delegates from grades 6 to 4 from Soualiga, Victor Hugo, Mont des Accords, and Roche Gravée de Moho middle schools.



Through an educational game designed by the AGRNSM, the teams were challenged to answer questions about the fauna, flora, natural habitats, and challenges of preserving Saint Martin’s biodiversity. The level proved particularly high: the four schools achieved an average of over 90% correct answers, illustrating the awareness-raising work carried out throughout the year in the middle schools.

After a particularly close competition, the Mont des Accords school narrowly won in the final rounds. The AGRNSM commended the commitment of the students and teaching staff, who greatly contributed to the success of this inaugural event.

Supported by EDF, with educational games designed thanks to Island Gems Charity Foundation, this initiative aims to become a lasting part of the educational landscape of Saint-Martin in order to raise awareness among younger generations of the richness and protection of the island’s natural heritage.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-la-biodiversite-met-les-collegiens-au-defi/