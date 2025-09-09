Frontier Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service From SXM to Atlanta

~ New Service Will Offer Affordable Travel for Tourists Visiting St. Maarten ~

SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten – Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) will launch new nonstop service from Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) to Hartsfield[1]Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) later this year. The new route, operating weekly, will begin on December 6.

“We are thrilled to offer this new service at SXM, providing affordable and convenient air travel to tourists excited to visit beautiful St. Maarten,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “By offering nonstop travel to Atlanta and connecting opportunities to many of the destinations we serve beyond, we look forward to deepening our partnership with the St. Maarten tourism industry, while at the same time providing affordable flight options to island residents traveling to the U.S.” With this new service, Frontier will serve three destinations nonstop from SXM.

Frontier Airlines has introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in ‘The New Frontier.’ Among the enhancements is UpFront Plus seating, an upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.

The airline also now offers unlimited companion travel for its most loyal customers, with the flexibility to choose a different companion on every Frontier flight. Debuting in late 2025, Frontier will begin offering First Class seating, combining unmatched comfort and space at Frontier’s trademark affordable prices. Frontier continues to innovate with its industry-leading frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, which allows customers to ‘Get It All For Less.’ Members earn miles quickly and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles, with multipliers increasing at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status is attainable at only 10,000 miles and offers perks such as priority boarding, seat selection and free bag(s) depending on status level.

Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is also family friendly, offering easy family pooling of miles making it simple for families to enjoy rewards together. Joining is free. About Frontier Airlines: Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to delivering Low Fares Done Right. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. With its expanding network, the most rewarding loyalty program, and bold new product offerings, Frontier is redefining low-fare travel and building The New Frontier as America’s Low Fare Airline.

